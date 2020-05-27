More than 450,000 donated to small charities in Berkshire Coronavirus appeal

A FUND set up to help charities across the Thames Valley affected by the coronavirus pandemic has handed out more than £450,000.

Berkshire Community Foundation launched a Vital for Berkshire Coronavirus Appeal aimed at helping small charities and voluntary groups who are working at the sharp end of the crisis.

More than 100 beneficiaries include groups protecting people at risk of domestic violence, supporting young carers, children with additional needs, helping to combat the effects of poverty and charities that support isolated older people.

More than £500,000 has been donated and the Foundation is also distributing funds from the National Emergencies Trust.

Jon Yates, chief operating officer at the Foundation, said: “We have had tremendous support so far from companies and existing donors but we are looking to widen this to other organisations and the general public. We are receiving approaches in respect of many needs so anything people give will be put to good use.

“The picture is changing all the time and a lot of groups now need support for basic running costs to ensure that they can continue to meet the needs of their communities in the coming months.”

To Support the Appeal visit www.berkshirecf.org, alternatively, text VITAL to 70085 to donate £10.

Groups wishing to apply please visit www.berkshirecf.org

