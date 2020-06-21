More than 500 people sign petition for victim memorial at Forbury Gardens

RESIDENTS across Wokingham and Reading have been signing a petition to honour the victims of the stabbing attack at Forbury Gardens yesterday.

Earlier today, a teacher from The Holt School was the first victim to be publicly named from the attack.

James Furlong, head of history at the school was described as “wonderfully talented and inspirational” by co-headteachers Anne Kennedy and Katie Pearce.

Since the announcement students, parents and school alumni have shared their condolences on social media. And flowers have been left outside the school entrance.

And this morning, Reading resident Arya Babollah set up a petition to honour the victims of the attack with a memorial at Forbury Gardens.

Mr Babollah wrote: “This senseless attack occurred while many individuals were peacefully gathered and enjoying their evening. The tragedy has left the Reading community shaken and heartbroken.

“The monument we are proposing will help bring the focus back to the individuals who were affected by the incident.

“This petition is for the Reading community and all individuals that wish to join us in honouring the lives of those affected.”

Since its creation, more than 500 people have signed the petition including many of Mr Furlong’s students, and the wider Holt School community.

Those signing have called him a “legend”, “inspiration” and “amazing”, with others saying that he will “be missed greatly and will forever be in our hearts and memories”.

None of the other victims have been publicly named yet.

To sign the petition, visit: www.change.org/p/reading-borough-council-build-a-monument-in-forbury-gardens-to-honour-the-individuals-killed-and-injured