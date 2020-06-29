More than £6000 raised for Binfield player Tom Melledew after work accident

More than £6000 has been raised for Binfield FC player Tom Melledew after he sustained multiple injuries in a work accident.

A work injury left the Binfield player needing an operation on his elbow and hand, while he also suffered a pelvis fracture, a chipped bone in his back, two broken ribs and a punctured lung.

A ‘Go Fund Me’ page set up by Gareth Thomas in support of Melledew is currently on £6,225, smashing the initial target of £1000.

A statement on the fundraising page reads: “On Tuesday, Mellers had an accident at work. He fell 20ft plus through a corrugated roof down on to concrete. He is currently in John Radcliffe hospital recovering. He had an operation yesterday on his elbow and hand, with pins and screws.

“The rest of his injuries don’t require surgery. A fracture to the pelvis, and chip to a bone in his back, 2 broken ribs which punctured his lung, and a nick on the liver (but they are happy internally is all ok now). I’m trying to help in anyway I can, so if we could help financially as well as mentally, and physically then why not. He will be out of work football etc for a while so every little will help with the family and life in general. please help him out.”

Former Binfield manager Roger Herridge was among many to send out a message of support to Melledew: “So sad to hear this. Just one of the best people you could ever meet. Wishing you a speedy recovery Mellers.”

Binfield manager Carl Withers said: “Awful news regarding Mellers and I’m sure I speak on behalf of all the 1st team lads at Binfield in wishing him a speedy recovery. Please if you can during these tough times give what you can in helping him and his family during his recovery.”



To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-leader-legend-mate?utm_source=whatsapp&utm_medium=chat&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1