Morris side to dance in aid of Hurst-based charity helping parents with pre-loved baby goods

HURST Morris People will be supporting children in poverty, after naming First Days Children’s Charity as their charity of the year.

The group plans on fundraising at their barn dance on Saturday, March 14.

This comes as First Days founder and chief executive Emma Cantrell pledged to run 2,020km this year to raise £20,000.

Ms Cantrell said: “We work tirelessly at First Days to reduce the effect of poverty on children and we’re very grateful for Hurst Morris People’s support. We want to be able to help many, many more children who so desperately need our support.”

Last week the morris dancers visited the group and met with First Days fundraiser, Annette Honeyball.

She told the group: “We’re fundraising so we can have a larger building with more storage space.

“At present we don’t have space for everything that families need. The need is so high.

“There are 43,000 children living in poverty in Berkshire. We help more than 2,000 a year but there’s a lot more we could do.”

For tickets to the Murst Morris People’s (HuMP) barn dance email thebrants@aol.com. Tickets cost £7.50 with under 12s free.

More details can be found at: www.hump.org.uk