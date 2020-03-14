Morrisons celebrates World Book Day with donation to Windmill Primary School

TO CELEBRATE World Book Day, pupils at Windmill Primary School were gifted some new reading material, thanks to its good neighbour.

Community champion Natalie Smith visited the Woosehill venue last Thursday to present the books, a present from a partnership between the Morrisons Foundation and the National Literacy Trust.

She said: “It’s a pleasure to be able to donate these new books to a local school. There’s a great selection of books, so every pupil will be able to find a story they will enjoy.”

This donation is part of a wider national project funded by the Morrisons Foundation in partnership with the National Literacy Trust, which is working to fill the bookshelves of 492 primary school libraries and reading spaces local to Morrisons branches all over the country with a collection of new books published by Penguin Random House.

Every book bundle will include a copy of Little Badman and the Invasion of the Killer Aunties by children’s author Humza Arshad, who is also an ambassador for the partnership.

Jonathan Douglas, Chief Executive of the National Literacy Trust said, “When children discover a love of reading, they do better at school and later in life, so we must do everything we can to inspire children to fall in love with reading for a lifetime.”