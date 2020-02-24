Mothers to benefit from free childcare in a bid to boost smear-test numbers

THE BOROUGH council have hired childminders to help mothers get their smear-test done.

The screening appointments are used to identify signs of cervical cancer.

However, recent research from Cancer Research reveals less than three-quarters of women invited for cervical screening take it up.

This is often because there is a lack of time, or ability to attend the appointment.

Research from Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust demonstrated that organising childcare can also prevent mums from getting their smear-test.

The borough council announced today that they have hired six childminders to provide one hour of free childcare for these mothers.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services, said: “We hope that this new initiative helps hundreds of mum’s across the borough in attending their cervical screening appointments.

“It’s extremely important to remove barriers that local mother’s might face. We’re proud to be working in partnership with childminders to promote this free childminding service.”

Women interested in the scheme who wish to locate their nearest participating childminder should email: earlyyears@wokingham.gov.uk.