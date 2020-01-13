Motorcyclist injured in collision at roundabout – police appeal for witnesses

A MOTORCYCLIST was left with leg injuries after a collision at the Black Boy roundabout last Friday morning.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. It took place around 6.50am on January 10.

The injured man was riding his motorcycle on the Black Boy roundabout on to the Whitley Wood Road, towards the M4.

Police said that a small, dark vehicle – make and model is unknown – also approached the roundabout, going straight on, causing the motorcyclist to take evasive action.

He fell from his motorcycle and struck a lamppost and sustained muscular injuries to his lower leg.

The 40-year-old motorcyclist needed hospital treatment at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, but was discharged on the same day.

Investigating officer PC Gareth Miles of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Three Miles Cross, said: “I’m appealing for anybody who witnessed this incident to get in touch with us.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anybody who saw the incident and may know the make and model of the car involved to get in touch.

“This is a busy stretch of road, and so I am also asking anybody who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage, please check this and contact us if it has captured the incident.

“You can call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43200010061, or alternatively make a report online.”

