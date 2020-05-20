Motorist sought after man had his neck cut with a screwdriver in Wokingham

AN APPEAL has been launched to find a motorist who could help police following an assault in Wokingham last month.

The driver is said to have stopped and filmed the incident, which took place on London Road around 7pm on Thursday, April 16.

Thames Valley Police said that the victim was a man in his twenties, who had been riding a bike along the road.

Two men caused him to fall off the bike and the resulting verbal altercation turned physical – a screwdriver was used to cut the neck of the victim, who also sustained a shattered elbow.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Two men from Wokingham have been arrested and released on bail until Wednesday, June 3, in relation to the alleged attack.

One is 20 and was arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a controlled drug of class B.

And a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Investigating officer, PC Paul Roche, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “We have been sent a video of this incident that was captured at the time by a motorist who stopped and filmed what happened.

“I am appealing for this motorist to come forward and speak to us as we believe you may have information that could help us with the investigation.

“Furthermore, I would urge anyone else who may have further information about what happened to get in touch too.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online quoting reference 43200115240. If you do not have access to the internet, please call 101.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

