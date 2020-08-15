MP Matt Rodda pushes for Reading Gaol decision change after new report from Heritage England

A BOROUGH MP is calling for the Prisons Minister to reconsider the decision to turn Reading Gaol into luxury flats after a new report was published.

Earlier this year, heritage watchdog Historic England, warned that any reuse of the site should embrace the prison’s historic and cultural significance.

And Matt Rodda, the MP for Reading East — which includes parts of Woodley and Earley — is now calling for the ministerial decision to be rethought.

He told Wokingham.Today: “The Government’s own Heritage watchdog has supported calls for Reading Gaol to be turned into an arts hub.

“I’m now calling on the Ministry of Justice to rethink its plan to see the gaol off and turn it into luxury flats.

“I believe the Gaol should be saved and turned into an arts and heritage hub for our community and the country as a whole.”

In his letter to Prisons Minister Lucy Frazer, Mr Rodda said Historic England has described the prison as “austere but atmospheric” and that the “presence of Oscar Wilde’s cell produced a palpable sense of awe”.

The report also said that Reading Borough Council’s concept of a cultural hub needed to be developed, including the aspiration for a theatre.

Reading Gaol is a Grade II listed building and was designed by Victorian architect, Sir George Gilbert Scott. The prison sits on the ruins of Reading Abbey, which contain the burial place of King Henry I. And the abbey ruins are considered to be an ancient monument.

As part of the campaign to turn Reading Gaol into an arts hub, more than 8,000 people signed a petition and Mr Rodda teamed up with his Reading West counterpart – and political opposite – Alok Sharma in an event last autumn, which was attended by 1,000 people.

The campaign has been supported by Stephen Fry and the Irish Government is interested in preserving the gaol, as part of Ireland’s cultural heritage.

Mr Rodda said he would like to meet with Ms Frazer, along with Mr Sharma and Reading Borough Council, as the planning authority.