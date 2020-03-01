MP: 'My thoughts are with Woodley coronavirus patient'

Matt Rodda also thanks NHS for their work in trying to contain the virus

AN MP has expressed his concern for the person who has the coronavirus, and for the school.

Matt Rodda’s Reading East constituency includes parts of Woodley and Earley, where Willow Bank Infant School is situated.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that the infant school is to be closed as some staff members are self-isolating as a precaution. And to ensure there is no risk of infection, the Duffield Road school is to be deep cleaned.

It was announced earlier today that the neighbouring junior school is to be closed until Thursday, March 5, for a precautionary deep clean.

And Aldryngton Primary School in Earley is also being closed to allow a deep clean to take place.

Mr Rodda told Wokingham.today: “I’m concerned to hear about the case in Woodley and my thoughts are with the person who has coronavirus, their family and with parents, teachers and children at Willow Bank.

“I’d like to thank the local NHS, the school and council for their work to try to contain the virus and I would encourage everyone to follow NHS advice on how to prevent the spread of the disease.”

On his blog, Wokingham MP Sir John Redwood has written about his recent visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, where he met the chief executive, Steve McManus.

“I asked him about Coronavirus preparations, where he confirmed the need for people to self-isolate and ring 111,” Sir John wrote. “There are contingency plans for those needing treatment.

“We also discussed the preparation of a business plan for the development of the hospital, as it is listed as hospital for potential substantial capital investment.”