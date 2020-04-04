MP praises volunteers' work at Wokingham Community Hub during coronavirus pandemic

Big shout to the Wokingham Community Hub. You are doing great work in delivering supplies to those who need support, including to wards in Bracknell constituency – Thank you! @WokinghamBC @CitAWokingham @WokinghamLVS @johnredwood @WokinghamNews @BracknellForest @theresa_may pic.twitter.com/0X68iDucsY — James Sunderland MP (@JamesSunderl) April 3, 2020

BRACKNELL MP James Sunderland has been the latest person to praise the efforts of the Wokingham Borough Distribution Hub.

Over the past few weeks, local charities and churches have been working together with Wokingham Borough Council to coordinate the most effective response for borough residents to the coronavirus crisis.

Scores of volunteers have come forward to enable vital services to be run over the coming weeks, including getting help for people who need food, medicines and friendship at this time.

People needing help can call 0300 330 1189, which links to a hub set up by Wokingham Citizens Advice. Lines are open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.

And the central coordination point for practical help, with food parcels, has been set up at St Crispin’s Leisure Centre in London Road, Wokingham.

Yesterday, Mr Sunderland – whose constiuency includes parts of Wokingham Without, Finchampstead and Crowthorne – put on one of the volunteer’s T-shirts to give some help and support to the project.

He tweeted a short video of himself at the hub.

“If you look behind me you can see this fantastic array of food and supplies going out to people right across the borough,” he said.

“I commend everybody here for their hard work. I’m privileged to be part of it.”

And he added: “Big shout to the Wokingham Community Hub. You are doing great work in delivering supplies to those who need support, including to wards in Bracknell constituency – Thank you!”