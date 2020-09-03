MP says there’s a ‘glimmer of hope’ in turning Reading gaol into an arts hub

MATT RODDA says he’s been sent a ‘glimmer of hope’ over Reading Gaol.

The Reading East MP is campaigning to see the historic site turned into an arts and community centre. However, the Ministry of Justice wants to sell the gaol off and turn it into luxury flats.

Last month, Mr Rodda wrote to prisons minister Lucy Frazer highlighting that Historic England had issued a report stating that “any reuse of the site should embrace the prison’s historic and cultural significance” and the supported Reading Borough Council’s “concept of a cultural hub and the future of the wider site needed to be developed with consideration of the broader strategic needs of the town, including the aspirations for a theatre”.

Responding, Ms Frazer said that Mr Rodda’s points had been noted.

“Her letter also seemed to acknowledge the historical importance of the links to Oscar Wilde,” Mr Rodda said. “However, there was no indication of a change of policy and the letter seemed to show that the Government wants to continue with its current approach of trying to sell the site to the highest bidder.”

Mr Rodda added that he believed it was a small step in the right direction and vowed to continue pressing the Government to reconsider its plans.

“It’s a glimmer of hope and nothing more than that, but that’s still a step forward,” he continued, pledging to continue to work to try and save the site.

“I think the letter shows that they have listened to the fact that their own heritage watchdog is saying something important about it that maybe they weren’t aware of previously. They’re not arguing the point.

“I hope, over time, I can push them into thinking in a more imaginative way about the site.

“We have to make a really big deal out of Reading Gaol and try to get them to see how special it is. Hopefully, we can do that, but it’s going to be quite a battle.”