Mullberry Grove residents will get bollards – thanks to Wokingham.Today

RESIDENTS of a new housing development in Wokingham are looking forward to using their green space thanks to Wokingham.Today.

Last month, we highlighted problems for people living in Mulberry Grove, off Keep Hatch Lane.

They said that vehicles had been using a gravel pathway off Culver Grove. It was meant to be a footpath to a green used by dog walkers and playing children, but rogue sat navs were sending motorists that way.

The residents wanted developer Crest Nicholson to install bollards to prevent vehicular access.

They told us that they had been trying to get the safety measures installed for months, only to be informed that they would have to foot the bill themselves.

“Vehicles are driving along a gravel pathway which cuts through a green where people walk their dogs and children play,” Claire Soden said.

“It’s been a problem since the houses were built.

“It’s a clear health and safety issue, they could hit a child.”

Crest told us that safety was its upmost priority that it was investigating the issue with the management company.

Last week, they came back with the results: they would place the necessary measures at their expense and not charge the residents.

A spokesperson for Crest Nicholson commented: “We can confirm that the management company at Mulberry Grove have been instructed to install bollards on Culver Grove, which will be covered at the expense of Crest Nicholson.

“Within the long term, sustainable communities that we build, safety is our number one priority and we are in close discussion with the management company to ensure this is resolved as quickly as possible, while also ensuring the bollards are in keeping with the design of the development.”

A delighted Ms Soden said: “That’s such a relief, I’m really pleased.

“They acknowledge that it is a health and safety issue and they’re willing to address the matter. It’s brilliant.”

She also added that since our story, her local councillors – including the mayor – had visited to see if they could help.

“Even though the development hadn’t been handed over to the council, they were still quite conscious about it, so it’s been good to have their support.”

And she was certain that the good news about the bollards’ impending installation will be welcomed by her neighbours.

“I’ve no doubt that everyone will be delighted that Crest is taking these measures.

“The story in Wokingham.Today definitely made Crest sit up and take notice. It’s a great result.”