Mushroom and Spinach  Risotto with Cheddar

In The Kitchen with Gavin McArdell

This risotto is easy to make and is a lovely savoury dish with the golden melted cheese bringing a big savoury flavour.

Ingredients for 4

300g Risotto rice of choice

1 Large onion finely diced

500g Sliced mushrooms

150g Whole baby spinach leaves

1 Litre of Vegetable or chicken stock

8 Tbsp Vegetable oil

150g Grated mature cheddar

Method

Heat the stock or water and keep hot while cooking the rice.

Heat the oil in a frying pan and stir in the rice and coat the grains in the oil. Add the onion and mushrooms and cook stirring occasionally for 2-3 minutes then add 2 ladles of the stock or water and stir well.

Cook over a medium heat stirring occasionally to prevent the rice sticking. As the liquid reduces add another ladle or two of stock and continue doing so until the rice is cooked and the liquid reduced.

Stir in the baby spinach to wilt in the rice and sprinkle the cheese over the top. Put the frying pan under a hot grill to melt the cheese to a golden brown and serve.

Gavin McArdell

www.CurryFrenzy.com