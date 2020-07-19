Music festival Down at the Abbey cancelled due to coronavirus

A popular music festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Down at the Abbey has postponed its summer event to next year with the hope of providing a safer experience.

Having made its debut last September, organisers felt hosting the festival this year would be a risk and distort the atmosphere of the day due to challenges caused by the Coronavirus.

Organisers said: “After years of work and overcoming a number of challenges, we were delighted and very proud to successfully launch the inaugural Down at the Abbey last year in the stunning and historical setting of Reading Abbey Ruins, and receive such positive audience feedback.

“We are an independent festival and with that brings many positives including creative freedom, but also in this difficult time, unique challenges.

“Due to this, we kindly ask for your continued support and if you can, to keep hold of your existing ticket, where it will automatically be rolled over for the 2021 event.

“Ticket prices will increase for next year, so retained tickets will be the cheapest ticket available.”

The team also reassured ticket holders that they can request a refund if necessary.

They added: “We are very much aware that times are tough for everyone and if you are not in a position to keep hold of your ticket, we understand, and you are entitled to receive a face value refund.

“Our ticket partner Gigantic will be in touch and will handle and process any refunds on our behalf. For anyone, wishing to still attend next year no further action is required.

“We look forward to a time when it will be safe for us all to be able to come together again; and we hope to see you in the ruins next September.

“Keep well, stay safe and look out for each other.”