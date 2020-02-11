Music night for mental health charity

MUSICIANS from near and far will be joining forces to raise money for a national mental health charity.

Event organiser, Amber L’Estrange is hosting the evening in memory of her late Uncle. Funds will go to the mental health charity, Mind.

Ms L’Estrange said: “This event means a lot to me personally, it is an opportunity to raise money for such an important cause as well as bring friends, family and the community together for a fun night of music, drinks and food.

“Mind are a charity that provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

“They campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

On the night, there will be performances from Brighton artist, C’est La Door, The Kinangels and others.

The event will take place at Jennetts Park Community Centre, Bracknell on Saturday, February 29 from 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets cost £10 and include food. Drinks will be available from the bar.

They are available at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/mind-music-event-amber