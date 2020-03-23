'My heart is broken making this decision' – Doctor's plea for people to self-isolate as son faces chemotherapy

Frimley Park Hospital medic having to live apart from family for six months so he can treat coronavirus patients and his three-year-old son receives chemotherapy

A DOCTOR whose three-year-old son is facing a battle with cancer has written a heartfelt plea for people to heed Government advice to socially distance themselves.

Nick Dennison, who works as a consultant anaesthetist at Frimley Park Hospital, posted the message on social media at the weekend, warning people of the risks that the coronavirus poses.

The message reveals the pressures that the NHS is under and also the personal sacrifice that he is making to help treat people who are hospitalised by the virus.

Dr Dennison has pledged to live in a motor home for six months, while his son receives chemotherapy.

Dr Nick Dennison’s note in full:

I’m a consultant anaesthetist working at Frimley Park hospital and this week all the anaesthetists are being re-rolled as intensive care doctors. We will be tasked with putting the sickest patients under anaesthetic and onto ventilators/life support machines.

Each patient will require 10 days + on a ventilator then may need a temporary tracheostomy to get them off the ventilator.

The intensive care unit is already full of COVID-19 patients on ventilators (12) with more requiring ventilation every day. My hospital usually has 4-10 patients on ventilators and is planning and EXPECTING 80 patients to require ventilation.

On a more personal level, my son turned three-years-old last week and is six weeks into a three- year chemotherapy programme for lymphoma. This virus is a big threat to his life and as I am going to be exposed this week doing my job, I can no longer live at home.

I have had to make the difficult choice; to do my job and save lives of people I don’t know or to be with my son whilst he battles cancer. Alfie hopefully will survive the cancer and the chemo but many people will die from flu. My heart is broken making this decision but I choose to save the lives of strangers and leave him in the care of my beautiful wife and family.

Later this week I will be moving into a motor home and will not be able to take any further part in his care for the next six months

Bottom line. SOCIALLY ISOLATE or people die in two weeks.