National champions: St Crispin's pupils take top honour in basketball contest

STUDENTS from a Wokingham school are celebrating after being crowned national champions.

A team from St Crispin’s School in London Road took part in the British Wheelchair ‘Inclusive Zone Basketball’ competition.

The four-a-side contest was held at the University of Nottingham on Tuesday. It fuses wheelchair and running basketball together with the aim of match players’ abilities within their zones and allows disabled and non-disabled youngsters to take part in a basketball contest.

This is the third time that the team have competed in the National Championships but the first time that they have won the contest.

St. Crispin’s qualified as a result of their standing in the South East competition and went on to represent the region against other schools from around the country.

On the day, the squad of seven players, from Years 9-13, remained undefeated and beat Great Marlow School in a nail-biting final which finished 20-19.

The school’s head of PE, Ian Nelson, said in a statement: “I am so proud of the squad and what they have achieved together.

“This has been a four-year project and we have travelled some considerable miles around the country so it is great to finally see their efforts pay off and become National Champions.

“IZB is a fantastic sport which has enabled us to support one of our students, a very talented wheelchair user, in a sport that he loves.”

And the school is delighted with their pupils’ success on the court.

Headteacher Ginny Rhodes said: “This is a most wonderful achievement for the team and a rightly deserved recognition.”