National Lottery Fund helps vulnerable Bracknell residents

Vulnerable residents are being helped through the pandemic by a fund dedicated to tackling loneliness and social isolation.

The National Lottery Community Fund, which has raised £6million for community projects across England during lockdown, is supporting local causes such as Sabastian’s Action Trust in Crowthorne.

The family support charity has received part of the £17,240 fund given to groups in the Bracknell Constituency, enabling it to continue providing emergency support to vulnerable families.

Responding to the fund, which the charity is using to deliver vital food and medical supplies to families and young people who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, co-founder and CEO of Sebastian’s Action Trust, Jane Gates said: “This is fantastic to have recognition of the continued efforts of our team to deliver front line services to vulnerable families.”

The team has also provided emotional and practical support to families in the form of activity bags for seriously ill children to help alleviate the stress and boredom of being in lockdown.

Bracknell MP, whose constituency includes parts of Finchampstead and Wokingham Without, James Sunderland said: “The work of Sebastian’s Action Trust and other organisations in the Bracknell constituency, is a lifeline for the families they support, and their work with those in need is second to none.

“I am especially pleased for Sebastian’s Action Trust who have worked tireless through this pandemic and are today supporting even more vulnerable families.”

