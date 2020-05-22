National memorial welcomes messages of remembrance for all who have died in the pandemic

A NATIONAL memorial has launched for people – of all faiths, beliefs or none – who have died as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Remember Me is an online book of remembrance, where family, friends and carers of those who have died can leave a message in their honour.

The service is free, and people can include their name, photograph and a short message.

The project was created by St Paul’s Cathedral and has been backed by the Prince of Wales.

To launch the project today, the choristers of St Paul’s Cathedral have recorded a special piece of music to serve as an anthem for the book of remembrance.

It is intended that the Remember Me site will become a physical memorial at the Cathedral. Subject to funding, the memorial will be placed in a new inner porch in the North transept.

Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral, the Very Reverend David Ison

The Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral, the Very Reverend David Ison, said: “For centuries, St Paul’s Cathedral has been a place to remember the personal and national impact of great tragedies, from the losses of war to the devastation of the Grenfell Tower fire.

“We have heard so many sad stories of those affected by the pandemic, and all our thoughts and prayers are with them. Every person is valued and worthy of remembrance.

“We are all experiencing the devastating impacts of Covid-19 across the country and beyond.

“Remember Me is an opportunity to mourn every person we have lost to the effects of this terrible disease, an encouragement to offer compassion and support to those left behind, and an ongoing recognition of the impact of the pandemic on the UK.”

And the Prince of Wales recorded a video message in support of the project. His Royal Highness said: “This virtual book of remembrance is here to help us remember; not just to recall our loss and sorrow, but also to be thankful for everything good that those we have loved brought into our lives, and all that they have given to others.”

The Lord Mayor of London, William Russell said: “This is a thoughtful initiative from St. Pauls. It provides an opportunity for us all to come together in one place and offer our thoughts of remembrance to all those who have suffered during this time.

“Many families have lost relatives, many people have lost their dearest friends and, because of the necessary social distancing required, grieving has been made more complicated than normal.

“Ideas like this allow us to support each other through this unusual time and I am proud to see that St. Pauls – which I and everyone in the City of London is incredibly proud of – is at the emotional forefront, in this gentle and generous way.”

To honor a loved one in the Remember Me project, visit: www.rememberme2020.uk

All those included in the memorial must have been living in the UK. Remember Me will be open for entries for as long as needed.

