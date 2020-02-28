Neighbours in for a grand weekend after lottery wins

GOOD NEIGHBOURS are toasting their good fortune after being named as winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The daily prize draw held on Friday, February 28, saw the Waltham St Lawrence residents scoop £1,000 each after their postcode – in Milley Road – came top of the pile.

It’s the second time this week that villagers have won a prize in the contest’s daily draw.

On Tuesday, three people in Downfield Road also won £1,000 each thanks to their postcode being named in the daily draw.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What a great surprise to start the weekend. Congratulations to our winners.”

The Lottery said that a minimum of 32% of its ticket sales goes directly to charities and, over the years, it has raised more than £500 million for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts which have received over £11.3 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Wildlife Trusts look after more than 2,300 nature reserves and operate more than 100 visitor and education centres across the country.

The Trusts work to make life better for wildlife, people and future generations.

The next round of funding for local charities will open in August.

For more details, log on to www.postcodelottery.co.uk