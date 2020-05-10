NELLIE WILLIAMS: An A-Z of the lockdown

It has been interesting reading how people are coping with Lockdown.

At the beginning I had grand plans to do a load of things that had been put to the bottom of the list or I never had time or inclination to do before. That list went out of the window along with every other plan as social distancing, lockdown, daily briefing became bywords of the pandemic. Here’s my lighthearted A-Z, by the end of lockdown I will have padded it out!

A – All day, every day. Somedays the days merge into one.

B – Baking. It seems everyone is baking whereas I have not done any.

C – Cleaning. The cleaning aisles are nigh on empty. I really don’t like the smell of any cleaning products apart from Meleleuca which is a concentrate so very easy to dilute and not run out of. I am also a great fan of rubbing alcohol, white vinegar and bicarb.

D – Drums. If you have not seen the Welsh weatherman Owain Wynne-Evans then you’ve missed something. No matter how many times I see it I always smile.

E – Eating. To have all my lot at home all day every day has been an eye opener at how much and how many times a day we are in the kitchen, also at the time they eat as well.

F – Films. I have started so many and either lost the plot or dozed off. I have been watching lots of odd things on telly though.

G – Gardening. I am rather half hearted about it as nothing is open but I have been sent lots of seeds by friends so have planted them and am waiting patiently.

H – Health. Something we are all concerned and careful about. Home, that’s also an A.

I – Itinerary. Well it is fair to say that each day follows the same itinerary of A, C, E, W, Z.

J – Joe Exotic was a name I didn’t know before Lockdown, now him and Carole Baskin are names that will be forever associated with this time in our lives.

K – Keeping fit. Until 20 months ago this was not something I would ever get excited about but I have been out walking, doing online exercise classes and counting my steps.

L – Learning, home learning. Well that’s a completely different ball game and I have even more respect for teachers than I did before.

M – Medics, there are no words they are all brilliant. Mummmmmm – you know that word that could be where’s this, where’s that, what’s to eat, can I have ….?

N – Normal People, one of those programmes that will always be associated with “this time”.

O – Old ways, I wrote about old and new ways on my blog. I have to admit that I will miss certain things about now.

P – Post, huge shout out to the team at Barkham Post Office and our postmen and women who have been working.

Q – Quick chats in the supermarket are limited to how are you and how are the family? None of the time wasting chats that used to go before!

R – Routine oh I miss you, as much I hate to admit it I do like a spot of routine, but I also like spontaneity. I’m a Piscean what can I say?

S – S4C and despite not speaking Welsh I do enjoy watching Welsh telly and it has been filling the gap of missing my friends and Wales.

T – Tom, Captain Tom Moore – has really captured the hearts of us all. What an amazing guy.

U – Uniform, I washed it at the start of lockdown but now I am wondering where it is or did I really wash it?

V – VE Day and a Friday Bank Holiday. No Street Parties but a time for celebration and remembrance nonetheless.

W – Walking, my one form of exercise, never before have I been so interested in footpaths and OS maps.

X – kissing, cuddling, cwtching – looking forward to seeing my friends and family

Y – You, I have missed you. I have missed seeing familiar faces.

Z – Zzzzzzz, sleep which slots in between B, C, E, G, and I, if my puppy realised 4am is not a time to whine.