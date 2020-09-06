NELLIE WILLIAMS: Back to school, and back to a routine, of sorts

Hard to believe that the house is now in a routine of sorts thanks to the return to school.

I always feel that September is the start of something new but this year it is even more poignant as everyone has been at home for so long.

I know I bang on about routine but oh my days we all need structure.

It will be strange seeing all the little tiddlers in their oversized/you’ll grow into it/hand-me-down uniforms and not seeing them over the next five years as this is the last year we will probably take the familiar school run route we have taken for the last seven years.

Connecting Wales in Berkshire

A little plea if I may.

I organise Wales Week / Berkshire (part of Wales Week / Worldwide) which is a fortnight of celebrating Wales in Berkshire either week of St David’s Day and would love to hear from the Welsh in Berkshire.

Last year was our first year and in six weeks we had 37 events in the diary including a visit from coffee shops serving Welsh Cakes and Bara Brith,

The White Horse provided a Welsh menu and a Welsh singer, there was a visit from two Welsh authors from Crime Cymru to a Welsh Emporium Pop-Up Shop at John Lewis in Reading.

If you are planning anything to celebrate St David’s Day next year please let me know and I will add it to the diary and together we can get more bums on seats.

There is lots going on and, for the green fingered readers, a heads up that Terry Walton – who some of you may know from Jeremy Vine’s Radio 2 show – will be leaving the Rhondda Valley and heading to the Thames Valley for a talk, keep an eye on the Wales Week / Berkshire Facebook page.

It’s coming

Already there is talk of Christmas and whether you like it or not it the festive word returns and with it the Christmas tunes.

I am so glad I do not work in a shop and have to listen to never-ending loop of Christmas songs.

I still maintain that the 80s was the best for festive tunes, with maybe a few from the 70s thrown in for good measure.

Autumn Chill

I recently stayed with friends who had lit a fire, had the heating on and offered me a hot water bottle which I gratefully accepted.

Now more than ever I have really noticed the changes of the seasons with my daily 10-mile walks.

Soon we’ll be trudging through leaves, wrapped up warm and cosy and we’ll be back in the routine.

It’s not long until it all starts again.

Happy new year to you all.