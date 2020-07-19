NELLIE WILLIAMS: What a weird year – and it’s not over yet

Whilst on hold I was doodling in the Dodopad and there it was – end of term in bold, not just any end of term it’s the end of year and what a weird year it’s been on so many levels.

We’ve had three socially distanced birthdays in our house and if it’s OK for another star sign to appear then it’s OK to delay your birthday.

You can take it any time you like, which means you stay younger for longer.

I’ll be 50 for a while longer, thanks.

What’s the issue with face masks?

The introduction of compulsory face masks has whipped up a social media frenzy and I have to say I fail to see what the issue is.

People are being told to wear a face mask when shopping, that’s all.

It’s not all day like doctors and nurses, it’s for the shopping period.

It’s just one of the new normals.

Finally, a trip to Wales

I got to Wales last, week at last, and had better weather in the Brecon Beacons than in Wokingham.

It rained heavily on my drive on Wednesday until the bridge, then it was dry.

It doesn’t always rain in Wales, it rains in England too.

Now I’m no photographer but my camera roll is full of mist below mountains together with sunset and sunrise shots, which I would love to paint but I’ve not done any painting since my Art O Level.

The only person stopping me is me.

Anyway Wales is open now, with an announcement being made later in the month as to whether non-self-contained accommodation including caravans and camping can open.

No summer holiday plans

For the first time in yonks we have no summer plans, we’ve got ideas, wish lists and pipe dreams but nothing is set in stone.

Whatever your plans I hope you have a restful summer.