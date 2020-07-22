New apartments at Sorbus House avoid affordable housing requirements, claims Wokingham councillor

Nine flats will be made ‘affordable’ — two less than required by planning policy

DEVELOPERS will be upholding their end of the planning agreement for 38 new apartments in Wokingham.

But Evendons councillor Sarah Kerr thinks the developers should be doing more to provide affordable housing.

In January, Wokingham borough council approved flats on the site previously home to Sorbus House, on Fishponds Road. But the plans had to include affordable housing, which was not included in the original proposal.

Now Radian Group has taken over the site, just off Molly Millars Lane, and hope to start building next spring.

There will be 32 two-bed flats and six one-bed flats combined in a four-storey apartment block.

Originally, the council pushed for 11 apartments to be made affordable to meet policy requirements. But the developer argued this wasn’t financially viable. Instead, nine flats were approved for affordable housing at the planning meeting on Thursday, May 21.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Kerr said: “I thank the committee for insisting that onsite affordable housing was included, but am subsequently disappointed that the applicant is now trying to lessen their commitment.

“Affordable housing has many meanings, and Wokingham has a distinct lack of truly affordable housing. Please may I remind the committee that you are here not to help developers increase their profit margins.

“Your commitment is to the people of Wokingham Borough, and as a local planning authority, it has been determined what level of affordable housing is required for developments. Your job is to uphold that requirement.”

But the committee approved the nine flats instead of the required 11.

An artist’s impression of the new apartments from aerial view. Picture: Simon Mack Architecture

The plans include 59 car parking spaces — less than one parking space per bedroom. This does not meet the borough council parking standards, and building cannot start until full details of allocated, visitor, unallocated, disabled, electric charging and bicycle parking plans have been submitted to and approved by the council.

And nobody can move into the flats until biodiversity enhancements including swift bricks, bird, and bat boxes have been approved.

James Pennington, director of development at Radian Group, said: “Securing land-led schemes is an important part of our strategy and with this development we’re helping to regenerate previously derelict land by utilising a brownfield site.

“Using our in-house team for the build enables us to ensure the quality of the homes for customers and shows our commitment to making ‘build, build, build’ a reality.

“We look forward to working in conjunction with Wokingham Borough Council and delivering more affordable housing for the area.”