New book celebrates the life of internet-sensation rare breed pigs

Michael Richards has documented the lives of Mangalitzas Percy and Rupert after they gained a global Facebook following

A WARGRAVE author whose rare breed pigs became internet sensations has written a book in their memory for charity.

Author Michael Richards has decided to document the lives of Mangalitzas Percy and Rupert after they gained a global Facebook following while living at his home in Henley Road.

The tongue-in-cheek autobiography titled Mangalitza Madness documents their 11 years under Michael’s care and is being sold to raise money for an orphanage in the Philippines.

At the peak of their fame more than 4,000 people from as far afield as Hong Kong, America, Russia and Australia were following Percy and Rupert’s page.

Michael said: “Percy and Rupert achieved a cult-like status which would give Peppa Pig a ride for her money.

“I diarised their lives on Facebook and they provided joy, entertainment and love to a fan base of thousands.

“They became so well known that people would stop me in the street and ask me how the pigs were.”

Their fame also extends to them – probably – being the only pigs to wear an Olympic gold medal when rower Will Satch MBE paid them a visit fresh from his Men’s Eight rowing success at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Michael added: “Staff from Waitrose in Twyford would come and see them in their own time and even the local police were known to pop in to say hello.

“It was inevitable that I wrote a book to recognise how important they became to me in my life.

“My day would revolve around morning and evening feeds, plus, learning time between man and beast. They taught me a lot about life and how precious it is.”

All the proceeds from the book will go to Holy Trinity Foundations orphanage in Bohol, in the Philippines.

Michael decided it would be a worthy beneficiary after visiting the country and being struck by the contrast between the opulence of the hotel he stayed in and the poverty surrounding it.

“I found it hard to accept, therefore all the proceeds after publication costs will go to the orphanage to help the children cope with their arduous start to life.”

For more information about this book and Michael’s other work visit www.michaelcrichards.com