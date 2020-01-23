New Bulmershe Leisure Centre on track for spring opening

And work due to start on Carnival Pool redevelopment in time for 2022 reopening

THE REVAMPED Bulmershe Leisure Centre is on track and should open this spring according to the executive member for environment and leisure.

Cllr Parry Batth said that “we continue to work closely with the building contractors Pellekaan

and monitor progress on site and at this time we do not see any issues which would cause any delays or late opening”.

He was responding to a question asked by Cllr UllaKarin Clark at a meeting of Wokingham Borough Council on Thursday, January 23.

She said that work on Carnival Pool’s redevelopment will take place soon after Bulmershe is due to reopen.

“If Bulmershe Leisure Centre is delayed what impact will this have on Carnival Pool Redevelopment?”

Cllr Batth promised that the sequence of events will be followed as planned.

“The existing Carnival Leisure Centre will close following the opening of the new Bulmershe Leisure Centre,” he said.

“If there are any delays with the opening of Bulmershe, we have allowed a contingency within the programme for the new Carnival Leisure Centre to accommodate such a delay, without impacting on our completion date of summer 2022.”