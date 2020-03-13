New business networking group to launch – in the great outdoors

Netwalk features weekly walks of between three- and five-miles for business people who want to connect with others and with nature

A NEW walk aims to help business people connect with nature and network at the same time.

The first Netwalk will take place from noon on Thursday, March 25, from SPACES on Greyfriars Road in Reading’s town centre.

The aim is to enjoy a four-mile circular route along the Thames Path, while building business relationships en route.

It’s open to everyone, regardless of fitness levels and will be led by financial wellbeing advisor Ben Grundy and nature connection walk organiser Nicolette Evans.

Places are free and a hot drink will be available afterwards from the co-working office.

“As someone who enjoys walking outdoors, the Natural Netwalking concept really appealed to me. I’ve really enjoyed taking part in this alternative and healthy way to network and made some great connections with other like-minded business owners and freelancers,” said Ms Evans.

Natural Netwalking launched last year, and runs weekly networking walks of three- to five-miles. They are held in the early morning, mid-morning or early evening and rotate between different locations. Members can take part in an unlimited number of walks at any location.

Mr Grundy said: “Along with Nicolette, I want to build a community that not only benefits each other’s businesses like other networking communities but really promotes the importance of health and wellbeing.

“Reading has huge potential and there is so much scope for growth, but let’s make it sustainable, with a focus beyond the financials. After all, the greatest wealth is health.”

The Netwalks cost £12 per walk for non-members to try up to three times, £250 for annual individual membership and £500 for annual company membership. There are also opportunities for sponsors to get involved and own a netwalk.

To take part, sign up through Eventbrite: bit.ly/25MarchNNWTo view the full range of walks and locations on offer, visit www.naturalnetwalking.com