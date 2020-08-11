New chair for Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership

THAMES Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has appointed Bob Beveridge as its new Chair.

Mr Beveridge has a diverse business career in large organisations and SMEs within the consumer goods and technology sectors.

He has lived in Berkshire for 39 years. And spent 12 years at Mars Chocolate in Slough, in finance and sales roles, ultimately becoming pan-European Head of Finance.

After five years with United Biscuits he moved to the technology sector becoming CFO of Cable & Wireless Communications plc.

After two further roles in the technology sector he returned to consumer goods as CFO of McBride plc, manufacturer of private label household products.

Since 2010 he has been a portfolio non-executive director across a diverse range of business sectors: healthcare, technology, manufacturing and food.

Mr Beveridge said: “The LEP has a crucial role in agreeing the strategy and vision to drive economic growth in Berkshire and undertakes activities to support businesses, local authorities and education partners, which drive job creation and increase productivity.

“I am delighted to take this role at such an important time; our Berkshire Local Industrial Recovery & Renewal Strategy needs to be ambitious and gain the full support of our business community as well as local government and stakeholders.

Alison Webster, CEO of Thames Valley Berkshire LEP said: “I would like to thank Peter Read for his hard work as LEP Chair over the past five years. Peter leaves with all our sincere best wishes. We are all looking forward to taking Peter’s legacy forward with Bob.”