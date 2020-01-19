New charity shop in Wokingham town centre will make a real difference

JAC In A Box will assist youngsters who work there to grow in confidence and gain new skills

A CHARITY shop that makes a difference to its young staff is preparing to open its doors to Wokingham.

JAC In A Box is situated next to Sedero Lounge in the town centre that aims to help young people acquire work skills with a view to helping them go on to employment.

The brand-new, purpose-built shop in Central Walk has just been fitted out by the charity in preparation for a grand opening later this month. The store is now open on an ad hoc basis while the final touches are made to the site.

It is run along similar lines to a shop that the charity ran in Peach Street before it was demolished to create Peach Place.

It will be run by volunteers who help the charity JAC – Just Around the Corner – which runs an equine-assisted learning facility in Forest Road, as well as a mobile youth centre in Woodley.

The young people who work in Jac In A Box could be, the charity says, suffering from a lack of confidence or from acute social anxiety. They will work alongside JAC volunteers.

From the training and support the youngsters receive from JAC, they will grow in confidence, and then be helped find internships or work shadowing placements to help them prepare for suitable vacancies.

And the charity store also aims to help support Wokingham’s shoppers, by inviting them to pay what they think an item is worth, rather than setting prices.

Managing the store will be Chris Pape, who has worked with JAC for many years and is a well-known face in the town.

JAC trustee Clare Revie is delighted that the charity will be opening a store in Wokingham town centre once again.

“Chris has such a passion for young people, she recognises that sometimes they need some encouragement but they just don’t get it,” Mrs Revie said, adding that the JAC scheme should help them grow.

“The trainees will be working towards a proper qualification, it helps the youngsters to see what they can do in a positive environment that can help them further themselves.”

But the store is also about serving Wokingham’s wider community and builds on holiday lunch scheme that Mrs Revie ran with others at Norreys Church over the summer.

“With the store, people can pay what they want. They usually pay a fair price, but if they can’t afford it, there’s no embarrassment. People don’t necessarily have the money, but we don’t want them to miss out on the shopping experience.

“We have brightly-lit premises with a real mixture of donations, everything from household items, clothing, some new, some pre-loved, but in good condition.”

JAC is renting the store from a private landlord and its first year’s rent has been covered.

“We still need it to pay its way,” Mrs Revie explained, adding that the store will need donations: “We need anything and everything, donations, goods, money… We can’t take electrical items.

“And the more volunteers the merrier. Not everyone wants to do five days a week, so we’re not asking for a huge commitment, we just need consistency so the volunteers can build a rapport.”

Anyone wanting to help JAC can email jacinaboxwokingham@gmail.com