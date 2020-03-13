New childrenswear boutique to open in Elms Field tomorrow

This Little Piggy is an independent store moving from Holme Grange Craft Village

A NEW childrenswear boutique will open in Elms Field, Wokingham this Saturday.

Independent store This Little Piggy is moving from Holme Grange Craft Village into the town centre development and will welcome shoppers from 9.30am.

The store will launch with some special one-day discounts, and there is a loyalty scheme for regular customers.

Kirsty Herbert and Maxine Bradbury, owners of the This Little Piggy boutique, said: “We’ve been best friends for years and started This Little Piggy in 2016.

“A big part of our success is that we pride ourselves on the individual touch and love talking to our customers to really understand what they want and need.

“All the stock in This Little Piggy is carefully handpicked from across Europe as we wanted to make sure we could offer a great range of gorgeous items to suit everyone from newborn babies to 12-year-olds.”

Cllr Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “We had lots of residents tell us the town centre was crying out for a children’s clothes shop, so it’s a joy to welcome This Little Piggy right to our doorstep in Elms Field.

“The new park and play area continue to be a real hit with local families and with new shops like This Little Piggy and Pirates Landing soft play centre opening up right next door, it’s only going to get better.”

The council added that shoppers can take advantage of a new pedestrian route through from the library roundabout on Denmark Street to the shops and park, with fencing removed ahead of the shop opening.

In addition, the final touches are also being made to the greenspace next to Everyman Cinema.