New chiropractic opens in Wokingham’s Elms Field

A NEW chiropractic clinic has opened in Wokingham as part of the town centre regeneration.

Back2normal, based on Elms Walk, features a contemporary space which patients have expressed enjoyment of.

Inside the Back2normal clinic.

And the staff are looking forward to welcoming customers to the new centre.

Jonas Nygaard, principal chiropractor at Back2normal, said: “I want to stress that chiropractic care is for everyone and any time – not only when pain hits.”

“Lockdown life has impacted our mental and physical health dramatically and some of us have found that irregular exercise and limited movement have affected our wellbeing.”



To address any symptoms or book an initial consultation with the team call 0118 304 7520 or log on to www.back2normal.me.