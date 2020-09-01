The Wokingham Paper

New community pavilion arrives in Spencers Wood

by Jess Warren0
Parish councillors celebrate the arrival of the new pavilion

A NEW community building will soon open in Spencers Wood, providing a place for the youth club to meet.

On Saturday, a modular pavilion was installed on Spencers Wood Recreation Ground to replace the 20-year-old building. 

Last summer, Shinfield Parish Council launched a group consultation on replacing the building. 

Councilors and residents discussed its possible future uses and experts were consulted on the design and procurement stages.

A spokesperson from the parish council said: “We’re delighted by the progress and swift build of this facility to provide residents with a much improved offering to residents, clubs, associations and party hirers. 

“We wish the pre-school, Shinfield Volunteer Car Service and other hirers, both returning and new, a warm welcome to the pavilion and long may it continue as a centre for community activity and spirit.”

The fit out will happen this month, ready for October

The £650,000 pavilion will be fitted out this month ready for its grand opening in the first week of October. 

It has two small meeting rooms and a large community area which can be extended with a concertina wall. 

There’s a kitchen and audio-visual facilities.

The parish council spokesperson added: “The pavilion opening also allows for the much missed Youth Club to commence its Wednesday evening club nights. Should this prove popular an additional club night might be started.”

