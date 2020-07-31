New coronavirus rules: No wedding receptions, ten-pin bowling or ice skating and additional places where face coverings are needed

A DECISION to allow people to attend wedding receptions from tomorrow has been delayed – meaning families will be unable to celebrate with the bride and groom until at least August 15.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the delay as one of several decisions aimed at stemming a second wave of the coronavirus.

Tomorrow, bride and grooms had expected to be able to hold receptions of up to 30 people – the ceremony will be allowed to take place – while bowling alleys, ice rinks, casinos are not allowed to reopen. Indoor performances are not allowed to resume.

“I know that the steps we are taking will be a heavy blow to many people – to everyone whose wedding plans have been disrupted, or who now cannot celebrate Eid in the way they would wish, I am really, really sorry about that. But we simply cannot take the risk,” Mr Johnson said.

He also announced stricter rules on face coverings from Saturday, August 8.

“We will also extend the requirement to wear a face covering to other indoor settings where you are likely to come into contact with people you do not normally meet, such as museums, galleries, cinemas and places of worship,” he said.

“We now recommend face coverings are worn in these settings, and this will become enforceable in law from 8 August.”

He added that there would be a greater police presence to ensure that the laws were followed.

And there could be more changes ahead: “I don’t want to tell people to spend less time with their friends,” he warned, “But unless people follow the rules and behave safely, we may need to go further.”

The guidance on returning to workplaces remains unchanged and that shielding would be paused as planned.