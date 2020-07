THE Wokingham Walk will be taking place on Sunday, September 6, in support of Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

There are three routes: five-, 10- and 15-miles long. Each start and finish in Howard Palmer Gardens in Wokingham Town Centre.

Registration has now closed, but adults and teens from 12 to 17 can attend for £15 and £5 respectively — to be paid on the day in cash.

On-the-day forms are available to download at: www.wokinghamwalk.co.uk/registration