New dates set for Hare Hatch Sheeplands antiques fair

A PLANT nursery is hoping that people will make a date for a new antiques and collectables fair.

Running on the third Sunday of every month, the Lindi Fayre will offer people the chance to find some unusual, rare and unique items.

It will take place at Hare Hatch Sheeplands.

Owner Rob Scott said that there were two reasons why an initial event had been so successful.

“The first is that when people realised Sheeplands was staging events again they were pleased to have an activity to go to and enjoy after facing so many restrictions over the past months,” he said.

“The second is that it was organised by Kevin Guy, one of the country’s leading antiques experts with contacts who could bring some remarkable items for sale.

“There was a large attendance, and it all went very well.”

The events run from 7.30am to 2.30pm on the following Sundays: September 20, October 18, November 15 and December 20.

Free car parking is available and the cafe will be open.