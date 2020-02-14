New Enterprise co-ordinator will bridge gap between schools and businesses

STUDENTS in schools and colleges looking to get into business will have a helping hand thanks to a new Enterprise Co-ordinator.

Wendy Measures has been appointed by Thames Valley Berkshire LEP to support and develop the Berkshire Enterprise Adviser Network in Reading, West Berkshire and Wokingham and help transform careers education for young people.

The Enterprise Co-ordinators (EC) support schools and colleges as they seek to develop relationships with the business community, boosting business engagement and implementing the Gatsby Benchmarks the gold standard for Careers and Enterprise Education.

The EC aims to galvanise the relationship between a school’s senior leadership team and their Enterprise Adviser, a senior business volunteer who helps develop a relevant and robust careers strategy for the school.

An engineer by profession, Ms Measures has worked in the energy industry for more than 15 years in design, construction, contracting, category management and strategy management.

She became an engineer after taking part in a summer course held by Women into Science and Engineering (WISE) run by university engineering students.

More recently the new EC turned her focus to giving back and worked with primary schools to educate them about the health, environmental and academic benefits of active and sustainable travel.

Ms Measures said of her appointment: “I am very excited to be a part of the Careers and Enterprise Company and Thames Valley Berkshire LEP team. I have always been hugely passionate about helping young people understand the career options open to them and navigate the increasingly complex world of work.

“I am very much looking forward to working with schools and Enterprise Advisors to help put in place top quality careers strategies in schools and colleges to help and inspire young people.”

Allison Giles, Careers Hub Lead added: “Wendy’s appointment is a strong one and is integral to the development and successful delivery of our Enterprise Adviser Network.

“The aim is to provide support to schools and colleges in developing high-quality careers and enterprise education programmes.”