New exhibition at The Peacock will show how art influences projects

THE NEXT exhibition at The Peacock Gallery will look at the way in which art influences a range of projects.

Inbound, by Sam Knight, looks at his self-initiated work from exploratory pieces to finished ones, such as artist books, and zines.

The exhibition runs from Saturday, February 29, through to Thursday, March 19, and located in Maiden Erlegh School on Silverdale Road.

It is open on weekdays from 3pm to 4.30pm and 10am-3pm on Saturdays. The official opening takes place from 1pm on the leap year day.

For more details, log on to peacockgallery.wordpress.com.