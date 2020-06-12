New fog in train carriages ‘kills 99.99% of viruses’

A NEW treatment is being used to give commuters confidence that their trains are safe.

South Western Railway and Great Western Railway are trialling a special spray that can be used in carriages. Tests indicate it kills virtually all viruses and bacteria on surfaces – including coronavirus – for up to 28 days.

The treatment is sprayed inside carriages to create a fog that coats all surfaces with a powerful sanitising treatment. Left overnight, the companies say it destroys 99.99% of viruses and bacteria.

The trial comes in the midst of the further easement of lockdown restrictions, and the introduction of mandatory face coverings, from Monday, June 15.

Interim managing director of South Western Railway, Mark Hopwood, said: “We are working hard to keep those who need to travel safe on our services.

“This new trial is just one example of the steps we are taking to give customers confidence that they can travel safely, and will be another weapon in our cleaning armoury.”

The railway companies are asking passengers to help by buying tickets online, travelling outside peak times and keeping two metres apart from other passengers.

And they are also asked to wash their hands before and after their journey – to help, hand-sanitiser has been made available at many stations.

To help, the National Rail phone app can now show is a train or station is busy. People will see a red or yellow warning triangle when they search their journey and, by clicking on it, will be able to find out more information and advice.