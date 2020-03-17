New frying pan will make it easier to make bangers sizzle evenly

Invention on sale in Hare Hatch Sheeplands and promises to cook sausages evenly

THINK you’ve seen all the latest innovations for the kitchen? Roll over.

A new frying pan aims to solve that eternal problem of unevenly cooked sausages.

Until now, it’s been hard to get the bangers to have an all-over tan, as their cylindrical shape means they keep rolling.

But a Berkshire man has solved the vexing problem – and the result goes on sale at Hare Hatch Sheeplands this Saturday.

The Sizzll is a unique pan made of vitreous enamel, with low sides and ridges to prevent the sausages cooking in their own fat. And it’s easy clean too: it can fit in dishwashers or soak for five minutes and the mess washes away.

Rupert Scott, who has a patent pending for the Sizzll, said: “My story begins 14 or 15 years ago when I had a desire to make something.

“I do like challenges but If you want to invent something then first you need to look for a problem that needs solving. And I discovered that people were having trouble finding a frying pan that stopped sausages rolling around while they were cooking.”

The result is ready for you to try.

Said Mr Scott: “The sausages are raised up and any fat that comes out during the cooking process drains to two long collection areas below the sausages: It’s a vast improvement on baking in a flat pan.

“When baking, the sausages are cooked much more evenly because of the shape of the pan: the sides are very low and the sausages are raised up out of the fat, which means that the heat moves around the sausages more evenly.”