New hearing date announced for BBQ King kebab van

A NEW hearing date has been announced for the BBQ King trading rights appeal.

On Thursday, June 11, Kenan Mursaloglu will fight for his right to sell late-night food to the people of Wokingham.

Members of the Licensing and Appeals Hearings Sub Committee were originally due to make their decision on Friday, May 1. But the hearing date was postponed.

Mr Mursaloglu has run the BBQ King kebab and burger van for the last 29 years, but the renewal of his trading license was rejected by the council earlier this year.

He had been trading from the Wokingham Youth and Community Centre car park since 2017.

