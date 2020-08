A 300-YEAR-OLD tree that collapsed during the April storms has found a new home at Dinton Pastures.

Four months ago, a large oak tree in Earley was knocked down in the storms.

The stump has now been relocated next to one of the paths on Black Swan Lake, at the country park.

A spokesperson for Wokingham Borough Council said: “Stumps of older fallen trees, known as upright monoliths, have incredible environmental value and can provide a home and food source for insects for decades.”