New look for carbon absorbing lamppost

A CARBON absorbing lamppost has been restored after too many weeks in the sun.

The living lamppost in Twyford was struggling to survive the heat over Easter but has now been given a new lease of life.

It was installed at the crossroads junction in early December and was funded by The David Brownlow Charitable Foundation.

Alexander Barfield, chief executive of the foundation, said: “The living lamppost is living again. Thanks to those who brought it to our attention.

“Apologies it was looking worse for wear however, the current crisis put strain on the maintenance company.

“It’s now been replanted for the summer and looks great.

The pillar follows on from the living wall concept and has a solar-powered irrigation system, which recirculates, so there is no water wastage. Bird, bee and insect boxes are also installed.

And the foundation hopes to install more carbon-absorbing fixtures on various lampposts in the future.

Mr Barfield added: “We are still planning to do four more in Twyford, but naturally we would currently have to ensure social distancing during installation, so we are waiting for an appropriate time to do it safely.”