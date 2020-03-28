New mayor announced for Wokingham town

WOKINGHAM Town Council has announced its next Town Mayor.

Cllr Tony Lack, and his wife Claire, will be installed as the new mayor and mayoress at a special ceremony later this year. It normally takes place in May, but this could change as a result of the coronavirus.

A spokesperson from the town council said: “Cllr Lack has been a Town Councillor since 2015, representing the ward of Evendons West.

“Since this time, Tony has been Vice-Chairman of the Planning & Transportation Committee 2019, Chairman of the Elms Field Working Party and he is also our current Deputy Mayor.

“Congratulations Tony and Claire.”