New name for Norreys community Grub Club

THE GRUB Club has changed its name so that its two projects become clearer.

During lockdown, The Grub Club has been feeding families with donations from Reading wholesaler Brakes, Wokingham’s COOK, as well as supermarkets Lidl, Waitrose, Marks and Spencer, and Morrisons.

And in the past 16 weeks, the club has distributed more than 1,250 food parcels to residents.But the club was originally launched last summer to help families entitled to free school meals.

Grub Club co-ordinator, Claire Revie said: “The club has taken on a whole new mission over these last few months.

“The service we’ve been offering is completely different to our original summer club but we wanted to keep the same name as both services share the same objective — to help people when they need it most.”

But with the summer holidays fast approaching, the project names are now changing.

The Grub Club will return to its original remit, focussing on providing lunches for families from the end of July onwards. Some meals are already made, others come as ingredients to cook with together.

And the covid-19 food hub has been renamed to SHARE Wokingham. Both projects are still operating out of Norreys Church, but they are in need of a new home.

As the church prepares to resume services, The Grub Club and SHARE Wokingham will need a new premises — and quick.

Ms Revie added: “We’re open to any suggestions at the moment. Our summer project starts at the end of this month so we need to find a new venue by then.

“Ideally, we’d love to stay located in Norreys so we are close to the people we currently help.

“A kitchen area is a bonus as we need to keep some of the food supplies refrigerated and frozen.

“A central location would be amazing. If we could have a building large enough to share with the Foodbank and other groups with the same ethos it could become a little support hub of its own.”

For more information, to volunteer or suggest a new venue contact Claire Revie at cjmrevie@gmail.com.

Referral to join The Grub Club can be made by Lisa Hookway at Citizens Advice Wokingham on 0300 330 1189 or families can email thegrubclubwokingham@gmail.com

And for the covid-19 food hub, visit: www.sharewokingham.co.uk