New play area with tree houses and adventure trail planned for California Country Park

THE BOROUGH council is set to build a new play park kitted-out for explorers at California Country Park.

The new park will be a significant upgrade, with new equipment, an inclusive sensory and water play area, a new woodland adventure trail and tree houses.

The park is the final stage of the Finchampstead park upgrade, following on from upgrades to the outdoor café area and car park.

More toilets and a new ‘Changing Places’ facility have already been installed in preparation.

It is hoped that work on the new park will start this autumn, after children have returned to school from the summer holidays.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “Wokingham Borough Council is committed to creating an exciting, happy and healthy environment for our children and their families within our borough. That is why we are delighted to be installing a new destination play area at one our much-loved country parks. I am sure the children will be absolutely thrilled and love the new destination playground”.

Before it’s built, the council is calling for residents’ feedback on the proposed project.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a virtual exhibition will take place online, where people can look at the plans for the scheme using their own smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop devices.

The exhibition will run from Monday for two weeks.

To view the plans, visit: www.artsteps.com or download the free app, and search for ‘California Country Park Destination Play Area’.

Feedback can be left through comments on the Artsteps website or by emailing the council at: calidestinationplay@wokingham.gov.uk

All comments on Artsteps are publicly visible.