New Reading theatre announces 2021 opening

Curtains will soon be opening at a new Reading theatre thanks to a fundraising campaign which has raised more than £500,000.

Reading Rep Theatre announced the news earlier this month as the cash sum reached the amount needed for their new cultural arts hub.

The Kings Road venue, which will be the organisation’s first permanent home in Reading, is set to open in 2021 and will provide facilities required for the company to continue their all year-round entertainment.

It will include a 168-seat theatre as well as a permanent education and learning centre, backstage areas, new front of house facilities, and a café/bar.

Founder and artistic director of Reading Rep Theatre, Paul Stacey said: “We are grateful to so many organisations and people who have helped us raise these funds and you will be able to find out more about them in further announcements.

“We simply can’t wait to open the doors of our new venue for the first time and give the communities we serve the opportunity to experience live theatre again.”

The old venue compared to the new venue.

The state-of-the-art space will also allow them to continue delivering outreach opportunities to those with least access to the arts.

And the company hopes the new start will allow them to bring theatre-lovers together following what has been a difficult period for all members of the community.

Mr Stacey added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been monumentally challenging for the arts, but as we emerge from isolation, Reading Rep’s mission to strengthen the local community will be more urgent than ever.

“Theatre brings people together in a shared space to tell a collective narrative: these stories will be essential as our community comes together again and I can’t wait to share them our audiences.”

Fundraising for the hub was made possible by a variety of trusts, foundations, businesses and individuals as well Arts Council England (ACE).

ACE area director of the South East, Hedley Swain said: “This is an exciting time for culture in Reading and Arts Council England is really pleased to be able to support this initiative, which will provide a much needed venue for some of the town’s excellent theatrical work”.

Reading Borough Council’s lead for culture, Cllr Karen Rowland added: “Reading Rep has clearly shown itself to be a top quality leader in Reading’s theatrical landscape; and a group that is always ensuring theatre is accessible to all.

“Their rapid re-invention and creativity with on-line workshops and performance during the current Covid-19 crisis is typical of their “can do” attitude.

“Their quick rise in recent years to a major player in Reading’s ever-expanding theatrical scene is commendable and I urge others to continue to “watch this space!” for more from Reading Rep.”

There are still ways to support the fundraising campaign by donating, buying a brick or sponsoring a seat at the new venue. For more information, log on to www.readingrep.com/support-us/new-theatre/