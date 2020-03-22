New schedule for BBC Radio Berkshire as it reacts to the coronavirus

BBC Radio Berkshire will have a new schedule tomorrow as the broadcasting corporation reacts to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Changes have already been announced to the television schedules, including a One Show that will now focus on health and well-being advice, keeping fit and healthy eating tips.

Other plans include a Question Time being broadcast on Thursdays at 8pm without a studio audience and a daily educational programme for children, broadcast on BBC Red Button and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Now, Auntie is preparing to revamp its schedules across all local radio stations, so they follow the same pattern.

BBC Radio Berkshire has a roster of popular presenters including Sarah Walker, Phil Kennedy, Bill Buckley, Paul Coia and Debbie McGee.

However, the familiar schedules are now out of the window, with the new pattern starting tomorrow morning (Monday, March 22).

From 6am, there is a breakfast show, bringing together local news, information and advice.

A mid-morning show starts at 10am, promising stories to make you smile.

A drivetime programme is broadcast from 2pm, with more local news and information.

An evening show is on air from 6pm and incorporates features such as Upload, BBC Introducing and favourite music.

A late-night show completes the day, running from 10pm to 1am.

Overnight remains unchanged with Jim Davis from 1am, and Petrie Hosken from 4am.

The weekend schedule has yet to be announced but is expected to be scheduled in a similar style and include an act of Christian worship at 8am, while the nation’s churches are closed.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Our local teams are working hard to deliver a vital local service for communities right across England.

“To ensure we continue to do this, we are standardising schedules. We will provide a truly local service supporting our audiences every step of the way over the coming days, weeks and months.”