New sensory garden helps lift spirits of Farley Hill care home residents

A Wokingham care home is spreading joy with its new sensory garden.

Woodbury House, based in Farley Hill, created the dementia-friendly space to lift residents’ spirits during lockdown.

The garden features wildlife-themed sensory boards focused on noise, touch and colour, as well as items designed to generate conversation.

One section of the boards is focused on noise and the ability to remove items from the walls, while the other section is nature focused to attract birds and other insects.

Both areas are full of colours and scents such as lavender and include items which allow residents to participate in familiar activities such as planting flowers.

Care home manager Samantha Bell said: “During this period of lockdown, we decided during a discussion with our residents that we should focus some love on our garden and had the idea to make it more sensory and interactive.

“The aim of this was to make the garden a more recognisable and reassuring place, in which everyone

can experience a sense of freedom and relax.

“In these unpredictable times, mental well-being is extremely important, which is why it was a key focus for us to make a safe and enjoyable space for our residents to enjoy. “

And the Jouldings Lane care home has taken several other steps to ensure residents’ safety in the wake of Covid-19.

It has limited visitation to essential circumstances only as well as implementing crucial social distancing measures that safeguard residents without removing their daily interactions.

The teams are also developing a variety of ways for residents to stay in touch with loved ones such as emails and video messaging.

Coffee mornings, birthday celebrations and regular activities have been carried out where possible to maintain the residents’ sense of normality.

Group head of product development at Four Seasons Health Care Group, Sally Harrison-Exton said: “It is extremely important now more than ever to keep our residents’ spirits high and for them to continue engaging with the team and their fellow residents.

“These are extraordinary times; our residents are unable to receive visits from their loved ones.

“So aside from our core focus of keeping them as safe and as healthy as we can, our biggest goal is to keep a sense of joy within the care homes.

“We want to want ensure this time is as comfortable as it can be.”

