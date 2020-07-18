The Wokingham Paper

New takeaways and cafes on the cards for Wokingham town centre

by Jess Warren0
Spin Wokingham
Site of the former Spin Night Club Picture: Steve Smyth for The Wokingham Paper

WOKINGHAM town centre could be host to a new takeaway shop, after plans were approved to broaden the types of use for the old Spin Bar.

Alexandra House has already been approved for a mix of new shops, but last Wednesday, the committee approved a wider variety of uses.

This now includes retail, banks, estate agencies, cafes, restaurants, pubs, wine bars and hot food takeaways.

The ground floor has four units, and the upstairs is available for offices.

One objection to the plans included Wokingham Town Council, calling for closing times to match those of the Giggling Squid, at 11.30pm.

But Spin Bar was allowed to stay open until 3.30am.

The planning officer said: “When new use is implemented, opening times need to be in accordance with these, as nightclub use wouldn’t exist anymore.”

The committee fully supported the changes in the hope that the building will be fully utilised, and boost town centre employment.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

